Here is today's weather outlook for May. 2, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

Folks in the Muscatine area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.