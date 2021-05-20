The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Muscatine community. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 20, 2021 in Muscatine, IA
