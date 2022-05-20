Here is today's weather outlook for May. 20, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Muscatine community. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.