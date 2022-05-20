The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Muscatine community. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 20, 2022 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Small chance of rain during the day today, but a much better chance expected tonight. See when rain is most likely and who has a chance of seeing severe storms in our updated forecast.
Very warm and and windy during the day, but a cold front will be working across the state tonight and Friday. Severe storms are expected in spots. Here's the latest on the threats and timing.
Watch now: Rain just in eastern Iowa today, but a chance of severe storms returns for most of the state Thursday
Rain will exit Iowa this morning, but we won't stay dry for long. Another cold front will bring showers & possibly severe storms for late Thursday afternoon and evening. Here's the latest information.
Warming up across Iowa Monday, but with a cold front arriving Tuesday, cooler temps are expected along with showers and storms. A few may see damaging wind and hail. Here's the latest information.
Watch now: Severe storms possible in and around the Quad Cities Friday. Rain chance lingers through the weekend in Iowa
Dry in far western Iowa today, but severe weather possible in far eastern Iowa. Rain and cooler temperatures for everyone this weekend. Get all the details in our latest weather forecast.
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Muscatine. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 deg…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
🎧 Do you ever find yourself tuning out severe weather alerts? We touch on the subject this week!
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Muscatine community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. Today's forec…