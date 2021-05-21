Temperatures will be warm Friday in Muscatine. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 64% chance. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 21, 2021 in Muscatine, IA
