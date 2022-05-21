Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Muscatine area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 55% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 21, 2022 in Muscatine, IA
