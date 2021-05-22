Here is today's weather outlook for May. 22, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Muscatine folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.