Here is today's weather outlook for May. 22, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

Folks in the Muscatine area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.