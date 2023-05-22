The Muscatine area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 22, 2023 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Showers and storms are expected along a cold front in Iowa today. While most of the activity will not be severe, hail and strong wind could oc…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Muscatine community. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Muscatine area. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. Today's c…
Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. We will see clear …