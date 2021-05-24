The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 24, 2021 in Muscatine, IA
