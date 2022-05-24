Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Muscatine area. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 24, 2022 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Very warm and and windy during the day, but a cold front will be working across the state tonight and Friday. Severe storms are expected in spots. Here's the latest on the threats and timing.
Watch now: Cold front moving across Iowa Friday, lingering rain chance and chilly temperatures for the weekend
Already cooler today than yesterday, but the coldest temperatures are yet to come. See when and where rain is most likely today through the weekend and how chilly it will get in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Rain just in eastern Iowa today, but a chance of severe storms returns for most of the state Thursday
Rain will exit Iowa this morning, but we won't stay dry for long. Another cold front will bring showers & possibly severe storms for late Thursday afternoon and evening. Here's the latest information.
Small chance of rain during the day today, but a much better chance expected tonight. See when rain is most likely and who has a chance of seeing severe storms in our updated forecast.
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Muscatine. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 deg…
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Muscatine community. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Mostly cloudy early, then clearing later on. Low 42F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Muscatine ar…
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Mostly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Muscatine area will see highs in the 6…
For the drive home in Muscatine: Increasing clouds with showers arriving sometime after midnight. Low 53F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of…