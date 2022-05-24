 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 24, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Muscatine area. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.

