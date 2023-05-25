It will be a warm day in Muscatine. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 25, 2023 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Muscatine area. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. Today's c…
Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Muscatine community. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
Folks in the Muscatine area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low.…
The Muscatine area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …