Here is today's weather outlook for May. 26, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Muscatine area. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 87% chance of rain. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.