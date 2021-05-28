Temperatures in Muscatine will be cool today. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 28, 2021 in Muscatine, IA
