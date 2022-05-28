Here is today's weather outlook for May. 28, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.