Here is today's weather outlook for May. 29, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Folks in the Muscatine area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CDT until SAT 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.