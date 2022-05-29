Here is today's weather outlook for May. 29, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.