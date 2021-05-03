 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

It will be a warm day in Muscatine. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 96% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

