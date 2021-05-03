It will be a warm day in Muscatine. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 96% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2021 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Muscatine folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. Ex…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies a…
For the drive home in Muscatine: Mainly clear skies. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Muscatine area can expect a hot da…
Professional storm chaser Reed Timmer drove through a tornado in Benjamin, Texas, on April 27. Reed Timmer and his colleagues collected scientific data, rode out the storm and made it out safe.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Muscatine area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. 52 degrees is today's …
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: A mostly clear sky. Low 61F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Sunday, Muscatin…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Expect per…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees t…
Muscatine's evening forecast: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be war…