Here is today's weather outlook for May. 30, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Today's temperature in Muscatine will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

