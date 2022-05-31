Here is today's weather outlook for May. 31, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 67% chance. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.