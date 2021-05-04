Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Muscatine area. It should reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 4, 2021 in Muscatine, IA
