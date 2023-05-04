Muscatine will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.