Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Folks in the Muscatine area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.