Muscatine will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.