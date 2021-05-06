Folks in the Muscatine area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 6, 2021 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies a…
Thanks to new railings installed along the Golden Gate Bridge, high wind in San Francisco now creates a ghostly sounding harmonica-like sound from the landmark, heard for miles in all directions.
Muscatine's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 48F. Win…
Muscatine folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. Ex…
For the drive home in Muscatine: Mainly clear skies. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Muscatine area can expect a hot da…
A tornado touched down in Blum, Texas, on Monday, May 3. You can hear the powerful winds in this footage, and see the trees bending from the force of the tornado.
Folks in the Muscatine area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 d…
Muscatine's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy with some showers late. Thunder possible. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Te…
It will be a warm day in Muscatine. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderst…
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: A mostly clear sky. Low 61F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Sunday, Muscatin…