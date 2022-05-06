Here is today's weather outlook for May. 6, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Folks in the Muscatine area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.

