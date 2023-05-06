It will be a warm day in Muscatine. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 6, 2023 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
After weeks of rising levels, the flooding along the Mississippi River is expected to reach its peak Monday in the Quad Cities. Find out what …
As of April 20, the U.S. Drought Monitor reported more than half of the state was abnormally dry or in a moderate or severe drought.
Your weather app says it's raining...but it's not. What's going on? Some call it phantom rain. Meteorologists call it virga. Learn what it is,…
Muscatine will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshin…
Folks in the Muscatine area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in t…