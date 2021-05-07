Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Muscatine people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.