The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Muscatine community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2022 in Muscatine, IA
