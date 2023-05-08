Muscatine folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 34% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until MON 2:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2023 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Your weather app says it's raining...but it's not. What's going on? Some call it phantom rain. Meteorologists call it virga. Learn what it is,…
Folks in the Muscatine area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in t…
Muscatine will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshin…
It will be a warm day in Muscatine. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of r…
Muscatine will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …