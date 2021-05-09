Here is today's weather outlook for May. 9, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Muscatine folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.