 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 9, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 9, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

{{featured_button_text}}

Muscatine folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Five years later: Chasing a Colorado tornado in 2016

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News