Here is today's weather outlook for May. 9, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

The Muscatine area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 24 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.