Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Muscatine. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 9, 2023 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Your weather app says it's raining...but it's not. What's going on? Some call it phantom rain. Meteorologists call it virga. Learn what it is,…
It will be a warm day in Muscatine. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of r…
Muscatine will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshin…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
Muscatine will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …