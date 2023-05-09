Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Muscatine. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.