Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 1, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Muscatine folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from MON 12:00 AM CDT until MON 9:00 AM CDT.