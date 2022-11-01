Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 1, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

Muscatine will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.