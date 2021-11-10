 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 10, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 10, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Muscatine temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 76% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.

