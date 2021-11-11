 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 11, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 11, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

{{featured_button_text}}

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Hail, rain and snow: Oh my! Storm pummels the Northwest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News