Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 11, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

Muscatine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.

