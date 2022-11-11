Muscatine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 11, 2022 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
A strong cold front will be making its way from west to east across Iowa today bringing tumbling temperatures, a good chance of rain, and a few severe storms. Here's everything you need to know.
Get ready for a remarkably warm day today with highs in the low to mid 70s. Dry conditions as well, but rain is coming back for Thursday. A couple severe storms can't be ruled out. Full details here.
No umbrella needed if you'll be hitting the polls today. Temperatures are going up in a big way Wednesday! Find out how warm it will get and when rain will return in our latest forecast.
Cooler today than Sunday, but right where we should be for early November. Seasonable temperatures tonight as well. What temperatures are expected for Election Day? Any chance of rain? Find out here.
Muscatine people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Muscatine community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic…
For the drive home in Muscatine: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Muscatine people will see…
Folks in the Muscatine area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Muscatine folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. It should …