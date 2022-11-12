Temperatures will be just above freezing in Muscatine today. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 12, 2022 in Muscatine, IA
