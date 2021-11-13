Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 13, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Muscatine today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.