Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 13, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Muscatine today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.