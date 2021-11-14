 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 14, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

It will be a cold day in Muscatine, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.

