Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Muscatine today. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 14, 2022 in Muscatine, IA
Flash droughts can develop within a few weeks, causing water shortages, damaging crops and worsening fire risks.
A strong cold front will be making its way from west to east across Iowa today bringing tumbling temperatures, a good chance of rain, and a few severe storms. Here's everything you need to know.
Get ready for a remarkably warm day today with highs in the low to mid 70s. Dry conditions as well, but rain is coming back for Thursday. A couple severe storms can't be ruled out. Full details here.
No umbrella needed if you'll be hitting the polls today. Temperatures are going up in a big way Wednesday! Find out how warm it will get and when rain will return in our latest forecast.
Feeling completely different today compared to yesterday! Not only are temperatures well below normal, breezy conditions are making it feel even colder. Here's how cold it will get tonight & Saturday.
