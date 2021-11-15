 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 15, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Muscatine area Monday. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.

