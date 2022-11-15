It will be a cold day in Muscatine, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. There is a 57% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 4:00 AM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 15, 2022 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Flash droughts can develop within a few weeks, causing water shortages, damaging crops and worsening fire risks.
A strong cold front will be making its way from west to east across Iowa today bringing tumbling temperatures, a good chance of rain, and a few severe storms. Here's everything you need to know.
Slightly warmer, but temps still below normal today. Snow showers will start to push back in late tonight and will continue through Tuesday. See when snow is most likely and how much is expected here.
Get ready for a remarkably warm day today with highs in the low to mid 70s. Dry conditions as well, but rain is coming back for Thursday. A couple severe storms can't be ruled out. Full details here.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Muscatine today. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degr…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Muscatine today. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees to…
For the drive home in Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 20F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Muscatine people should be prepared for…
Muscatine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. We'll see a low temper…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Muscatine community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic…
Feeling completely different today compared to yesterday! Not only are temperatures well below normal, breezy conditions are making it feel even colder. Here's how cold it will get tonight & Saturday.