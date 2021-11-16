 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 16, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Muscatine area. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.

