Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 17, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 17, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.

