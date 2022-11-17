Muscatine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 34 degrees. A 19-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 17, 2022 in Muscatine, IA
