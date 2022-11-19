 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27. We'll see a low temperature of 13 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.

