Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 2, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Muscatine area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.