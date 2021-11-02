 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 2, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 2, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

{{featured_button_text}}

Cool temperatures will blanket the Muscatine area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden: 'Decisive decade' to fight climate change

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News