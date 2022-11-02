Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 2, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Muscatine community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.